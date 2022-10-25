Pumpkin Halloween Generic
Halloween Safety from Fire Marshal

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio —Fall is here, as the temperature drops, and the Halloween decorations are put up, it’s important to stay fire safe. Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows an average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween for each year.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges caution with candles “Decorations are the first thing to ignite in many reported home fires around Halloween,” he said. “More than one-third of these fires were started by a candle.”

