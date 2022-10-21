Fire Generic
ensar zengin

Press Release from the National Fire Protection Association: October 20th, 2022 - Halloween is a boo-tiful time of year, full of spooky celebrations and activities, but it also presents some real and scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday nears, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is encouraging everyone to take simple precautions that can help ensure the holiday remains festively fun.

“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, whether it be trick-or-treating or costume parties, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exist so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

