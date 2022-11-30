As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time.
This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.
"You got to be a defensive driver, you gotta be watching out for the other person at all times. I mean this time of year obviously road conditions can be bad, they haven't so far this year, but if you get some snow and ice more people on the roadway, doing holiday shopping, things of that nature, just be very aware of your surroundings," stated Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia.
If you do happen to get into an accident, do not panic. Instead, have your focus be on assessing any injuries and then contact the appropriate authorities.
"The first thing, if anybody's injured you need is to assess that and call 911 immediately. That should be the first thing you would do. If no one's injured and it's just a property damage of some sort try to clear and get the cars out the roadway, clear the roadway, so cars are passable until we can arrive," added Sheriff Treglia.
Treglia also says to still expect busy roadways after Christmas as well, as many residents could be looking to return items they do not need.
