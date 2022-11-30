As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time.

As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff

This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.

As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.