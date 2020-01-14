Attic fire damages a Putnam County home

Some unusual noises in their attic alerted a Putnam County family that their house was on fire. The Kalida Fire Department was called out to 13970 Road 14 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The homeowners claimed to hear crackling noises above them and called the fire department. Glandorf, Columbus Grove, and Ottoville were called in for equipment and manpower. The fire was put out but rekindled again at about 10 a.m. The firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to the attic, and the cause of the fire is believed to be due to electrical wiring. There were no injuries and damage estimates are unknown at this time.
