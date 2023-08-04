Auctions show how responsibility and dedication can pay off for Auglaize County Junior Fair members

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It has been a week of competitions and hard work for the 4H kids in Auglaize County. Friday that hard work paid off as they part ways from their projects with the livestock auction. Our Nathan Kitchens has more.
Being part of 4H shows kids what hard work and responsibility look like at a young age, but also teaches them how that hard work pays off in the end.
"It's just been a great week overall. Did great yesterday in the show. Today I'm selling. Should be a great week to finish out with," commented Lauren Miller, Auglaize County Junior Fair.
Lauren Miller brought 19 chickens to the fair this year, her 8th year of showing animals. She's grateful for all the lessons that have come with raising these animals since they were chicks and tells us what being a showman is all about.
"Being able to show in the arena takes a lot of confidence and belief in yourself and in your animals to do well," added Miller.
Miller says one of the biggest lessons she's learned is accepting that you're not always going to win, even when you think you deserve it.
We talked to Kate Eley who is also showing chickens at the fair this year. She tells us there's a sense of pride in showing off her animals.
"I've raised these chickens since they were chicks. I've put my time and effort since all summer into what I've raised and to actually win trophies and ribbons and all this stuff is a great way to showcase what I've done," explained Kate Eley, Auglaize County Junior Fair.
Eley and her siblings walked away with thousands of dollars for their market broilers. It's a reminder of how their hard work is paving the way for their future.
"It's exciting to actually earn money for what I've raised for the past couple of months and to actually put money and stuff towards college and my future," said Eley.