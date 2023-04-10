Press Release from the West Ohio Community Action Partnership: West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP) in partnership with Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) would like to assist individuals and families in Auglaize and Mercer Counties with The Home Weatherization Assistance Program.
The Home Weatherization Assistance Program helps Ohioans, who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, decrease their energy costs, and make their homes safer and more energy efficient.
Some of the FREE services included:
- Health and Safety testing and inspections.
- Heating systems repairs or replacements.
- Reduction of air leakage from major sources, such as chimneys, walls,
- Attics, floors, ducts, water tanks and basement insulation.
Those approved for the HWAP program will receive a home inspection to determine which weatherization service will be most cost effective. Renters must have property owner approval.
Must have a gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify.
Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:
· Most recent utility bills
· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
· Proof of income for the past 90 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
· Proof of ownership (if applicable)