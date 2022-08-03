Auglaize County 4-H members discuss keeping their animals cool during extreme heat

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With a heat index near 100 degrees on Wednesday, it can be challenging to keep your show animals cool. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more from the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
While it's a hard enough task to keep yourself cool on these sweltering summer days, it becomes even more challenging when you raise livestock for a living. Very hard work is put into showing off these animals, and they must perform at their best.
"For lambs, hot weather actually makes them a bit more lethargic," explained Ella Resor, 4-H sheep project. "And you can tell because their ears will get a bit more droopy and they won't be near as energetic as they normally are. They might not eat their feed, and they'll definitely be drinking a lot more water."
Ella Resor has participated in 4-H for 8 years and showing off her sheep is her passion. It takes much effort to raise these sheep to perform well, and precautions have to be made to keep them safe.
"As little activity as possible. I would take blankets like these off if I notice their body temperature is getting a bit too hot and fresh water constantly," said Resor.
You will find a variety of livestock at the fair, but some require more attention than others. Sweating and panting are the two most important tools for the maintenance of body temperature. Pigs however do not have the ability to sweat and have small lungs. This makes them more prone to heat stress.
Griffin Schwartz has been involved with 4-H for ten years and is showing off two pigs, but usually raises about nine between him and his siblings. He tells us how they manage to keep the pigs cool, it is a lot of work!
"We have a fan blowing on our pigs right now, and at home, we usually do two when it gets hot. Also, we'll take them to the wash rack two to three times a day and rinse them off, walk them around so they get cooled off. Get air going, get them moving, helps them cool down," commented Griffin Schwartz, 4-H market hogs.
By show time, the pigs must weigh at least 220 pounds in order to get purchased. After all the work to get to this point, you want to make sure they are as cooperative as possible.
Moving on from hogs, we have Kaitlyn Koch who has been showing off horses her entire childhood. It's an effort to keep them cool.
"Keep him plenty of water, keep him grazing so he's out in the air and getting some air on him and just taking care of him," said Kaitlyn Koch, 4-H horse project.
Koch says the valuable lessons learned in 4-H make it all worthwhile.
"I used to have anxiety and everything throughout my life," added Koch. "But with 4-H, it's helped my confidence grow."
