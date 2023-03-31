Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrates their 70th anniversary

NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrates a major milestone today.

The Auglaize Board of DD honored their 70th anniversary today with an open house and a ribbon cutting of their renovated facility in New Bremen. The board began as the "Auglaize School" in 1953 in a resident's home for the first year. By 1967, the county boards of developmental disabilities were created throughout Ohio, and from that point, services evolved to provide a wide variety of services for both children and adults for an enriching life. Now in the present day, officials with the board say the support for providing individuals with disabilities the needed services is such an important aspect of society.

"I think one of the most important messages is that we all benefit from inclusion. When we recognize and see everyone's strengths and abilities, our communities are better when they are more inclusive," said Renee Kohler, superintendent of the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

In attendance at today's open house were State Representatives Angie King and Susan Manchester with representatives from Senator JD Vance's and Senator Jim Jordan's offices. The Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities is already planning for their next big thing by meeting with local leaders on placing adult changing tables within a community.

