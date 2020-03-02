To prepare for the upcoming primary election, Wapakoneta High School held a public forum for two Republican candidates running for Auglaize County Commissioner to get their word out.
Dave Bambauer and Steve Henderson discussed their policies on multiple county issues, including taxes, job expansion, and transportation services. This was the third debate the candidates had against each other. The two agree on many topics, especially on remodeling the county jail due to the opioid crisis.
"There are some projects that are probably going to need some attention, jail remodel, different smaller projects may be on the horizon too. And I guess I just would like to keep the infrastructure in the county up, and just keep going the way we are," said Dave Bambauer.
Steve Henderson explained, "I would like to see us become more proactive with regard to, maybe before they end up in the jail, Auglaize County Jail. Maybe a facility or something that can help them prior to that addiction or mental health issue."
Whoever wins the March 17th primary election will not have a Democratic opponent to run against on the November ballot.