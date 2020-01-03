Auglaize County commissioners pass 2020 budget

Auglaize County Commissioners approving their 2020 general budget and it includes a slight increase.
The 2020 budget is up just over 6-percent coming in at 19-point 7-million dollars. Commissioners were able to put a 3-percent increase in all salary lines and elected officials will be distributing that to employees. The budget also has a small increase of 20-thousand dollars due to the Presidential election.
County Administrator Erica Preston says, “Our Board of Elections does a good job of knowing what they’re going to need as far as budget for poll workers based on the expected voter turnout and the mandates coming down from the state. So that was an increase that we’ll see in the 2020 budget but we will then back off, you know, in the next couple of years going forward.”
The commissioners voted on the budget Thursday, January 2nd.