Auglaize County completed projects and what's to come in the new year

As the year starts to wrap up, we’re taking a look at the finished projects by the Commissioners Office in Auglaize county and what’s in store for 2020
"2019 was a busy year for us," says commissioner Erica Preston. "We started off by a visit from the governor in February so that was kind of our-- a big kick-off event for ‘19 and kind of set the way for us, with the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, to just specific county projects that we had."
One of the projects included a new salt shed for the county engineer. Commissioner Don Regula says the shed will help immensely in case of an emergency where they can’t get salt into the county. "We’re very proud of the fact that the county engineer provides salt for roads for services and parking lots for almost 90% of the entities in Auglaize county," says Regula.
This year they also received funding for the New Hampshire project to demolish Pam's Pantry and remove the underground storage tanks. This project will continue into 2020 with the actual demolition.
There has been a verbal agreement between the commissioners for Auglaize County to provide kennel services for Logan County’s dog warden. That will be seen in 2020.
Auglaize County commissioners also want to see an increase in foster care placement opportunities in 2020.
Another project you may have noticed is the terminal being built at the airport. The old terminal has been demolished and construction has started on a new one. The Commissioners Office said the terminal should be completed by spring or summer based on weather-related issues.