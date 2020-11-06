Auglaize County COVID-19 case influx slows health department response

The Auglaize County Health Department released an advisory on Thursday on the impact increasing COVID-19 cases are having on their staff.
Auglaize County reported at the beginning of last month they had around 700 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Now, they are seeing nearly 1,500 cases. Because of the influx, the health department is using everyone necessary for the COVID response, however, it has been difficult keeping up.
The county's health commissioner asks the public to be patient if they are awaiting test results and to isolate until then.
“It is taking us maybe a little longer to get ahold of everyone that has a positive test or if they’ve been a contact of a confirmed case," explains Oliver Fisher, the Auglaize County Health Commissioner. "So, we are trying to make sure we’re asking those that once you get positive test results from the lab or your doctor, to take it upon yourself to be notifying that have been in close contact.”
He also encourages the public to consider alternative ways of celebrating the upcoming Holiday season to minimize the spread of illness, as well as to be mindful of symptoms during flu season.