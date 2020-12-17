Auglaize County emergency dispatch center implements new service for disabled people

Auglaize County is implementing a new service with their emergency dispatch center that will hopefully lead to more safe rescues of those with mental health issues.
It’s called the "Special Population Operation Team," or SPOT for short, and its goal is to improve communication between certain residents with special needs and first responders.
It mainly focuses on the population of people who are known to get lost or wander, like those with dementia or autism. Caretakers must register a person to be included in the SPOT program, and the registration includes key information that could lead to finding their location in an emergency.
Al Solomon, the Auglaize County Sheriff says, “When somebody needs help in those kinds of situations, they need help right now, and our deputies get there as soon as they can, but if they can have that information ahead of time, it cuts down on that critical time when we may be able to save a life.”
If you are interested in registering a family member or would like more information on the SPOT program, you can call the Auglaize County SPOT coordinators Deputy Samuel Blank and Detective Brian Little at 419-739-6565.