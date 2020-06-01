Auglaize County Fair encourages fairgoers to take survey for upcoming fair

With some fairs in Ohio canceling or modifying the events they hold due to the coronavirus, the Auglaize County Fair would like your input.
The fair has created a short survey to fill out, with responses due by this Friday. The survey asks questions about how fairgoers feel about attending certain events with social distancing guidelines. With the responses, they hope to have decisions made soon.
Ed Doenges, Auglaize County Fair Manager said, "We can take a look and see what we can come up with off of that survey, see what people are willing to do for it, and then we will work through a plan this week, and make decisions. We have a board meeting the first part of next week that we are hoping to make some decisions on."
You can take the survey here: https://auglaizecountyfair.org/auglaize-county-fair/fair-survey/