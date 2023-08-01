Auglaize County Fair features crafts, games, and shows in honor of Kids Day

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Fair hosted a special day for local children who enjoyed various activities at the gospel tent.
From noon to 4 p.m., families participated in arts and crafts, yard games, t-shirt coloring, and a magic show. COSI delivered informative presentations, while Mike Hemmelgarn's comedy juggling and ventriloquism performance was a significant highlight. The Wapakoneta Family YMCA, Alan Davis Insurance Agency, and Danone North America collaborated to promote healthy choices for youth and ensure the success of this year's Kid's Day.
"In this tent, everything is free. So, it doesn't cost the children, grandparents, or parents anything. We've been doing this for about 15 years. A lot of our milk from the cows comes from Auglaize County, so we want to support the fair and make sure the kids have the opportunity to taste our great yogurt," said Shelly Busse, training and development manager at Danone.
On Thursday, August 3rd, the Auglaize County Fair will host a kid's bingo event inside the gospel tent from 1 to 3 p.m. For a rundown of events, check out the Auglaize County Fair's website at https://auglaizecountyfair.org/.