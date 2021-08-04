Auglaize County Fair harness racing brings back crowd of fans

AUGLAIZE COUNTY - Harness racing returns with fans filling the stands for the first time in two years at the county fair.
Fair officials say there were 97 entries for the races which is almost double last year's numbers. It was a two-day event at the fair. Fans follow their favorite horses around the area for support and to cheer them on along the way.
"It's a nice a nice feeling to have the crowd back when they cross the finish line in a very close race. You'll hear the crowd and when it's a hotly contested home stretch battle, the crowd really gets into it," says Chris Spellmire, Auglaize County Fair Director.
Although the harness races wrapped up Wednesday night, the demolition derby and bull riding will take over the fair on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Visit the Auglaize County Fair’s website and Facebook page for a full schedule of the remaining events.