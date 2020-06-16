Auglaize County Fair to proceed as planned with a few modifications

The Auglaize County Fair board made their final decision yesterday evening on the fate of the fair later this summer.
The show will go on, and a full fair with a few modifications is expected to occur. There will be rides, vendors, and grandstand events. However, the grandstand will be limited to half capacity to maintain social distancing between audiences. The Jr. Fair Board will also continue as normal, with any former restrictions being lifted.
Sanitizing stations will be scattered throughout the fairgrounds, and fair manager Ed Doenges encourages fair-goers to use them frequently. He also asks that everyone be patient if there are wait times for events and activities.
He says, “It’s not going to look quite the same as what we’re used to, but the basics are still going to be there and as long as everybody cooperates with it we’ll get through it and it’s going to be a good fair.”
The Auglaize County Fair will run between August 2nd and 8th (1001 Fairview Dr, Wapakoneta, OH 45895).