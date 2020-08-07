Auglaize County Fair wraps up one day early with free admission

Although the Auglaize County Fair was scheduled to end on Saturday, August 8th, the fair board has decided to wrap it up one day early.
The decision came after the livestock shows were completed on Thursday, leaving no activities left. To make the most of the last day, it has been dubbed "Fair Food Friday". Admission is free, in an effort to attract customers to vendors that have struggled during the pandemic. Fair manager, Ed Doenges, says even under the circumstances and constant changes this year, the Junior Fair went very well.
He explains, “I’ll tell you what, the Junior Fair board kids really stepped up their game this year. I mean we got an excellent group always, but this year with the facial masks, and the social distancing. I’m really proud of them, they did an excellent job.”
As for the 2021 fair, some events have already been planned, while many scheduled for this year are being rescheduled to next August.