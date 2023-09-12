Auglaize County History Taught Via Greenlawn Cemetery's Cemetery Walk in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- After a high turnout in May, residents of Auglaize County gathered at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wapakoneta for the "Cemetery Walk."
The "Cemetery Walk" is an event hosted by the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee where attendees visit the gravestones of buried individuals from the late 19th and early 20th centuries who have served integral roles in the county's development such as Dr. George Holbrook. Through this walk, the anniversary committee hopes to give residents an opportunity to learn about those who helped evolve the county into what it is today.
"We're glad to tell the story in any way we can, and again, this is a way to appeal maybe to a different audience, people who have always wanted to know about Auglaize County history by some of the people that lived here, and so, we're able to tell the stories of a diverse group of people," says Rachel Barber, Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee Member.
To learn about more events celebrating the 175th anniversary of Auglaize County, visit the Auglaize County Historical Society's Facebook page or visit http://www.auglaizecountyhistory.org/.