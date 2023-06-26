WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Humane Society was at the Senior Citizens Center on Monday giving a presentation on the benefits of owning a pet and how to care for an animal.
The presentation was designed to inform the audience and encourage them to consider adopting a pet of their own.
Auglaize Humane Society animal caretaker Abigail Barrett said animals can be really helpful for older people, who may have more health problems. They can learn to recognize symptoms of low blood pressure, and they can lower stress.
"You know, working for a shelter, being behind the scenes, I see what happens when people don't understand what it takes to, you know, care for an animal, that kind of thing," Barrett said. "I also plan to talk about what it's like working at a shelter — what I see on a day-to-day basis, stuff like that. A lot of pets can reduce stress, which is a really big thing. Pets are great service animals, you know. They can be trained to detect low blood pressure, stuff like that. And it can really just be a good companion for them to have."
Australian Shepherd Merle accompanied Barrett, and the presentation featured several animals available for adoption.