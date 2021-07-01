Auglaize County looking to the state for jail upgrades & renovations

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Department is looking to the state for funds to help with jail upgrades.
Sheriff Mike Vorhees got the approval from the Auglaize County Board of Commissioners to submit an application to the state’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, asking for at least a $3.2 million grant.
Vorhees says the current condition of the facility is not up to standards set by the state, so he hopes that the state is willing to help out with the costs. One of the biggest problems in the jail is the lack of mental and physical health care for the inmates.
“The days of just locking them up and throwing the key away is not-- because they’re going to be back out in society," says Vorhees. "We’re a county jail. If they do get out, how can we make it better that they can get back into society and live with us?”
While they are looking for a full or partial remodel of the jail, the commissioners and sheriff’s office have hired an outside company to study the facility to help determine exactly what upgrades and renovations are needed.