Auglaize County man indicted for rape in 2018, arrested and arraigned

An Auglaize County man has been arrested after being indicted for rape a couple of years ago.
47-year-old Sean Laderer of New Hampshire, OH has been indicted and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition in Van Wert County. Laderer was indicted in 2018. He was just served his indictment while in the Allen County Jail. He was being held in Allen County for domestic violence and assault. He's been ordered to have no contact with the victim in the Van Wert County case. His bond was set at $500,000. A pretrial is set for June 3.