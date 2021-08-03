Auglaize County producers supporting fair through food favorites

From hot dogs… to burgers… and even some ice cream, people are lining up at the stands that the Auglaize Cattlemen, Dairy Producers and Pork Producers have set up. It’s the perfect way to give people a literal taste of what Auglaize County agriculture has to offer, but there’s another purpose for these food stands.
It’s through selling these fair favorites that people have come to know and love over the years that the producers are raising money to do their part in helping out with a few things around the Auglaize County Fair.
"We helped support the electric rewiring in the barns back here this past summer, all of the awards that are given out, whether it’s trophies or showmanship, we have support all of that," said Lou Brown, an official with the Auglaize County Dairy Club. "The products we're selling is milk and ice cream, and we’ve been doing this for 30 to 40 years. Every year we have this booth."
"We gave out beef scholarship plans, and we also use this for non-livestock things including whatever needs are in the livestock facilities around here," said Larry Winkler, head of the beef stand for the Auglaize County Cattlemen.
But it’s the junior fair members and their families that these producers are looking to help out the most, to encourage the responsibility and life lessons that come from raising and showing animals at the fair.
"I’ve got grandkids that are out and showing here, so it helps them out and hopefully they put that money towards college and towards their project for next year," said Mike Rupper, president of the Auglaize County Pork Producers. "I’ve went through it, my kids went through it, and now I have grandkids going through it. I see other kids that don’t have livestock, and I can see the difference in the kids because it just gives them responsibility."
If you want to grab a bite to eat from any of these booths, you can find them on the road next to the junior fair building.