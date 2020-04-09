Media Release from Auglaize County Health Department - 4/9/2020
As of April 9, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 8 confirmed cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death of COVID-19. The death was a 64 year-old-male who had been hospitalized for COVID-19.
We will not release any identifiable information about the deceased patient to protect personal privacy and out of respect for his family.
“Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family,” stated Auglaize County Health Commissioner- Oliver Fisher.
COVID-19 is spreading easily among communities. Because this is a new virus, everyone is vulnerable to COVID-19. At this point it is vital to continue social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus and limit all non-essential activities. ACHD also strongly recommends the following:
Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives. Stay home and only go out for essential travel.
Stay home when you are sick. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. Isolate yourself from other people and call your health care provider.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.
The Ohio Department of Health strongly recommends that Ohioans wear cloth face coverings.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Clean high-touch areas daily using household cleaning spray or wipes according to label directions.
For up to date information visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.