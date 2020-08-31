Auglaize County Republicans mark Victory Center with visit from Jim Jordan

Auglaize County Republicans got a little surprise to kick off their campaign season.
Monday was the launch of the Auglaize County Republican's Victory Center and Congressman Jim Jordan happened to be in Wapakoneta. He attended the kick off giving people the chance to shake hands and take pictures. Jordan talked about the success he's seen from President Trump. Jordan's main message was how well he thought the president has withstood attacks from Democratic leaders.
"All we said after the first night of the Republican National Convention is we said, 'Turns out Americans love America," Jordan said referencing a tweet. He represents Ohio's 4th Congressional District. "And you saw that on display. What a contrast between the four days of the Republican Convention and with what you saw the week before where it was this constant attack from the democrats on this great country."
Auglaize County Republicans can now visit the center, at 809 Defiance St., any time for campaign needs.
"They can come in and pick up signs any time," John Bergman said, chairman of the county's Republican Party. "Any information they want to pick up will be here. If they want written information, will be available here also. So, yard signs are available and printed information's available."
The Victory Center is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.