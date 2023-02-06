Auglaize County Generic

Press Release from the Office of State Representative Angie King: COLUMBUS – State Representative Angie King (R- Celina) announces Auglaize County schools have received more than $1 million in Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program funding recently.

“Ensuring that our children have a safe environment to learn in is a goal shared by all Ohio parents,” said King. “This grant funding will give schools the resources they need to achieve their goal of education.”

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.