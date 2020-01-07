Auglaize County sheriff tabbed to lead at state level

During his final go-around, the Auglaize County sheriff will add a few more responsibilities in 2020.
Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon has been sworn in as the president of the Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association. He will oversee sheriffs from all 88 counties in Ohio. Solomon announced in August, he plans to retire and not run for re-election when his term ends this year. When the Sheriff's Association Board heard, they held an executive meeting to have Solomon voted in as president.
He's served Auglaize County for 40 years and four terms as the sheriff. Solomon will also be the Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association representative at the National Sheriff's Conference in June.