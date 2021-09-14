Auglaize County Sheriff's Office to apply for body camera grant

The Auglaize County Sheriff has announced plans to apply for a grant that would lead to the acquisition of body cameras if accepted.
The State of Ohio and Governor Mike DeWine announced the body camera grant last week. The $5 million in grant funding will go towards helping local law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment and pay for associated expenses.
Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees stated that he plans to apply for the grant, and hopes that the acquisition of body cameras will help the department in determining key details in cases.
Vorhees also stated that he hopes that the body cameras will also help the Auglaize County Prosecutor's Office in their determination of charges in those cases that deputies are assigned too.
DeWine 2022-2023 operating budget, that was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in June, prioritized the creation of the new Ohio Body-Work Camera Grant Program.
"Body cameras are beneficial for peace officers and the public because they act as impartial eyes on events as they transpire, but most law enforcement agencies in Ohio don't have them because they can't afford them," said Governor DeWine in a news release. "One of my top priorities has always been ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to best serve the public, and this new grant program will help eliminate the cost barriers associated with body worn-cameras and will contribute to a safer Ohio."