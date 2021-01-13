Auglaize man arrested after shots fired incident

An Auglaize County man is arrested after an early Tuesday morning incident.
39-year-old Scott Daisy was arrested and charged with Using a Weapon while Intoxicated. Deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office were called out to a home in Clay Township for the reports of shots fired just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies attempted to contact Daisy and he refused to come out or talk to them, it appears that he was influenced by drugs or alcohol. The special response team was called, after several hours Daisy exited the home and placed into custody. The incident is currently under investigation.
Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Respond to Early Morning Gun Fire 1/13/21: The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning report of gun fire. The reported gun fire came in at 3:24 a.m., on Jan 12th, 2021, in the southeast area of Clay Twp., within Auglaize County. A resident reported that a home security camera caught video of a neighbor coming onto his property and then leaving. Shortly after, multiple gun shots could be heard close by, coming from a wooded area.
When deputies arrived on scene, they could still hear the gun fire coming from a residence that sits inside a wooded lot. Deputies attempted contact with the homeowner and for unknown reasons, the male subject refused to come out or speak with deputies. Due to a weapon already being fired and further investigation into the residence and the homeowner appearing to being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the Auglaize County Special Response Team responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with the male subject. After several hours, the male subject exited the residence and was placed into custody.
The male subject was later identified as 39 yoa Scott E. Daisy. Daisy was charged with Using a Weapon while Intoxicated, a Misdemeanor of the first degree and transported to the Auglaize County Correctional Center. Daisy’s Bond was set at $25,000 10%.
Assisting at the scene were the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and St. Johns Fire and EMS
The incident is currently under investigation and no further comment can be made at this time.