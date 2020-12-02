An Auglaize County man has been sent to prison for a rape incident that happened several years ago in Van Wert County.
48-year-old Sean Laderer of New Hampshire was sentenced to 10 years for the charges of Rape and Gross Sexual Imposition. Laderer was indicted in 2018 but wasn't served his indictment until May of this year when he was in the Allen County Jail on Domestic Violence and Assault charges. Laderer was originally charged with three counts of Rape and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition by a Van Wert Grand Jury. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim in the Van Wert case and was classified as a tier three sex offender.