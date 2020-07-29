Auglaize Sheriff discusses drug task force with St. Marys Rotary

The St. Marys Rotary heard from local law enforcement about drug prevention in the area.
Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon spoke with the club about drug issues in the county and what the Grand Lake Task Force is doing to help combat those issues. Sheriff Solomon also highlighted different programs law enforcement is putting on to help with drug prevention.
He says that there are still issues with certain kinds of drugs in the area, and that the task force is continuing to work despite some limitations due to COVID-19.
"Heroin is still an issue, and we have other drugs that have been laced with fentanyl, that continues to be an issue," Sheriff Solomon said. "We also want to tell people that we understand that there’s a COVID issue around here, but we’re still working to try and combat drug issues also."
This is the third St. Marys Rotary meeting that they have been able to hold in-person since the beginning of the pandemic.