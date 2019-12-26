Auglaize Sheriff's Office looking for Christmas Thief

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office needs your help to catch a man who stole items from a rural home on Christmas Day.
The incident happened around 10 o'clock at a home in rural St. Marys Township. The male suspect forced his way into an attached garage and took items. The sheriff's office is not releasing what was taken to protect the integrity of the case. The video is also on their sheriff's office's Facebook Page,
If you know anything about this person or the vehicle seen in the video you are asked to call the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office at 419-739-6565.