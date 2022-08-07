New Hampshire, OH (WLIO) - A Vaughnsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to State Route 385 east of New Hampshire just before 7 p.m. There they found 31-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, junior dead of injuries from the crash. Troopers believe that Cardenas drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.
Media Release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Wapakoneta Post investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Crash on State Route 385.
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP- Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening August 6, 2022 at approximately 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County.
Through the investigation, it was determined that a red 2002 Suzuki VZ800 motorcycle was being operated by Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr., age 31, of Vaughnsville, Ohio. Mr. Cardenas was traveling westbound on State Route 385, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and then came to rest in a ditch. Mr. Cardenas was thrown from his motorcycle.
Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr. was pronounced dead on scene and was transported to Eley Funeral Homes in Wapakoneta, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Indian Lake Fire and EMS, the Auglaize County Coroner, Eley Funeral Homes, and Topps Towing.
Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr. was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not suspected in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Next of kin has been notified.
