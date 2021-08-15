A Wapakoneta Boy Scout earns the rank of Eagle Scout

An Auglaize County Boy Scout’s hard work earns him the organization's highest rank. Connor Brown joins over two million scouts to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout since it was established in 1912. Along his path to Eagle, Brown has earned over 40 merit badges and served in many scouting leadership positions. To receive the rank, Brown needed to do a service project, and he decided to build a prayer garden at the Wapakoneta YMCA for people to use outside of the church setting. It took him about a year to raise the money and construct the garden, complete with a statue of Saint Joseph. Brown has strived to earn the rank of Eagle Scout and the responsibilities that go with it to make his community better.
“The Boy Scouts are here to assist the community when times were tough,” says Brown. “Giving back to the community is key, you build the community that you live in. So, just being part of Boy Scouts helps me bring stuff back to the community and assist people that are in need.”
Brown urges others in scouting to join him in this elite group and go for the rank of Eagle.