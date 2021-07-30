Another county fair is on the horizon for our area.
The Auglaize County Fair starts over the weekend, and the fairgrounds were full of people on Friday getting ready. Rides were being set up, the midway was starting to fill up, and everyone seemed busy preparing for the week.
Just like many other county fairs, the Auglaize fair will be resuming their full fair after having to scale down to just a junior fair last year. Ed Doenges, the manager of the Auglaize County Fair reflects back, and says it just wasn’t the same without the full fair.
“It was ghostly," says Doenges. "I mean, you walked down to the end of this fairgrounds, there was nothing here. You had to get down to the livestock barns to really see anything. It was just a different feel, but we’re back this year, the excitement’s here, and we’re ready to go.”
This year they will be featuring two new events including the Great Lakes Timber Show and the Ready Go Dog Show. To see a full schedule of events you can head to auglaizecountyfair.org.