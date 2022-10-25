There was a swarm of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening in Wapakoneta!
The Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted "Boo! On the Moon" event Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 PM. "Boo! On the Moon" has been a Wapakoneta tradition for over a decade and provides the community with a family friendly Halloween event. Tonight, kids walked through the galleries for candy and engaged in spooky activities such as evading ghosts in The Dome. This year, the museum also partnered with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities to create a sensory friendly space for kids with developmental disabilities to enjoy the festivities. Organizers expect a good turnaround with many families having a great time.
"We're usually expecting around 250 to 300 people. This is a great opportunity for people who are just traveling by, who are stopping in the local community, but we get people from a lot of different counties: Mercer County, Auglaize County, Allen County, Shelby County. So, there is a very wide range of people that actually come out for this event. They looked forward to it almost every year," says Logan Rex, Curator & Communications Director, Armstrong Air & Space Museum.
The museum is already busy preparing for events in the near future. On November 10th, astronaut Story Musgrave will be visiting Wapakoneta, and the holiday lights display will be ringing in the holiday season by the end of November.