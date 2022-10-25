There was a swarm of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening in Wapakoneta!

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted "Boo! On the Moon" event Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 PM. "Boo! On the Moon" has been a Wapakoneta tradition for over a decade and provides the community with a family friendly Halloween event. Tonight, kids walked through the galleries for candy and engaged in spooky activities such as evading ghosts in The Dome. This year, the museum also partnered with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities to create a sensory friendly space for kids with developmental disabilities to enjoy the festivities. Organizers expect a good turnaround with many families having a great time.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!