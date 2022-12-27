WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - As the Auglaize County Commissioners wrap up 2022, they are looking a head to starting some projects that they have been working on this past year.   Thanks to a $900,000 grant from the State of Ohio, Auglaize County was able to remove some blighted structures so the land can be used for redevelopment.  Plus, they have been getting some things in place to start a renovation project at the county jail.  The roughly $5 million project will add more bed space to the facility, especially on the women’s side of the jail.

“We have applied for a matching grant from the state, so we are hoping to hear something on that,” says Commissioner David Bambauer.  “We are going to try and figure out how we are going to fund that renovation, but that is definitely one project that is going to move forward.”

