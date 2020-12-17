Auglaize County Commissioners organized a meeting on Thursday with residents to hear concerns on the upcoming solar farm.
Representatives from the Against Birch Solar group came to the meeting in order to make sure their concerns are heard on the Birch Solar Farm project.
Lightsource BP previously announced a $316 million solar farm project that would occupy approximately 2,600 acres of land in Shawnee Township and beyond.
The farm will be named the Birch Solar Farm and is privately funded. The plan is to put the farm around South Kemp Road, south of Fort Amanda Road.
During the meeting, residents state that representatives from Lightsource BP have not been transparent with their requests. They also brought up environmental concerns on wildlife that the solar farm would bring.
Commissioners granted the group an hour of time to voice concerns over the project.
"I think it is important to hear the concerns they have," said John Bergman, Auglaize County Commissioner. "We want them to come and talk with us."