Auglaize County Health Department partners with 3 health providers to distribute vaccine

The Auglaize County Health Department has teamed up with Grand Lake Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita's, and Kroger Pharmacy to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine quicker.
The health department's clinics are booked for the next two weeks, however the other three still have spots. Kroger will be opening their automated scheduling system beginning Saturday, January 16. Only residents 80 years and older are eligible at this time. They have the option to schedule an appointment with one of the four providers.
“We’re hoping with four entities providing the vaccine in the county at this time, it’s going to get the vaccine out fast and quickly and to those that are wanting the vaccine," says Oliver Fisher, the Auglaize County Health Commissioner. "We do ask though that people still be patient as we are continuing to wait on our vaccine allocations. Also, more providers are going to be coming online to provide the vaccines.”.
Fisher stresses that vaccinations must be scheduled over the phone or online, and that walk-ins are not welcome. Only calls from those 80+ will be accepted at this time, until the state expands the age groups eligible.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with the Auglaize County Health Department, call 419-738-3410.
To schedule with Grand Lake Health System, visit grandlakehealth.org or call 419-300-1132.
To schedule with Kroger Pharmacy, visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call 866-211-5320.
To schedule with Mercy Health - St. Rita's, call 1-866-624-0366.
For further updates, visit the Auglaize County Health Department Facebook page here.