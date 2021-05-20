Auglaize County to receive nearly $8.9 million from American Rescue Plan

Ohio is about to get a $12 billion cut of the recent $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with our area receiving a large portion. Counties and cities in the state will directly be allocated $6.6 billion to help boost their economies affected by the pandemic.
Auglaize County is set to receive nearly $8.9 million of that. They will see half of it soon, and the second half a year from now. County commissioners say they are waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how to use the financial aid. However, they do know it must all be spent by the end of 2026.
"Yes, we definitely realize that there is a need for the distribution of these funds," says Auglaize County Commissioner Doug Spencer. "However, we’re going to take our time to make certain we really have a grasp as to how we can best utilize these funds in the most adequate way. So, we’re a little way a way from making any determination.”
Spencer says although these funds are needed, the county is still in a good place financially.