Moving into Auglaize County, there a couple of contested races that voters had the chance to vote on.
Incumbent Auglaize County Commissioner John Bergman was facing a challenge from Duane Steinecker and voters decided to keep Bergman in the commissioner's seat.
Doctor Jason Stienecker was appointed as Auglaize County Coroner at the beginning of 2020 after Doctor Thomas Freytag retired. Doctor Ken Fox is challenging Stienecker for that position and voters decided to keep Stienecker as the county coroner.
The Auglaize Council on Aging asked voters to continue their one mill tax levy and they overwhelmingly supported the countywide issue.
Buckland was asked to renew a three mill tax levy to help fund the village and voters approved that request for five years.
And voters in Cridersville were asked to continue a two mill tax levy for fire and EMS services and the village voters agreed to the request.
Remember these results are unofficial.