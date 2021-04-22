The Auglaize County Democratic Party hosted their annual spring dinner, but decided to do it carry-out style.
The organization set up at the VFW in St. Marys to serve meals to those who came to show support. Two candidates running in future elections were there to help hand out the dinners.
Jeff Sites who will be running against Jim Jordan next year was there, as well as candidate for St. Marys city council Ashley Randolph. She is running unopposed for the 2nd ward, and has already taken steps to help the community out like planning for an all abilities playground.
Randolph says, “Some people get scared when they hear the term independent, and for me it just means I’m issue based and I care about the community. I think that I can care, and we’re able to pull politics just a little bit out of it, for example, like the handicap accessible park that benefits everybody regardless of your political platform.”
The sales from the event will go toward the ACDP 2021 campaign fund.