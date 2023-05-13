WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Kids around Wapakoneta will be safer riding their bicycles thanks to an annual event. Marlene Froning lost her son around 40 years ago when he was hit by a car while riding his bike. So, she started the Bicycle Safety Day to give kids free bicycle helmets, get their bikes inspected, and have them take part in a “Bike Rodeo” so they know what to do while they are riding on the road.
“The Bike Rodeo is absolutely the key to the program,” says Froning. “You can put a helmet on them, and they don’t have the educational skills that is not really going to safe them. You want to make sure they understand how to ride that bicycle.”
This was the 13th time that Froning has organized the Bicycle Safety Day and she hears how the efforts a paying off.
“Because I hear stories and I find out how the stories came out and how they ended up OK. That can’t be any better,” says Froning. “One little guy, he was jumping hills of dirt and when the guys got to him, they thought he was dead because they saw his helmet 5 feet away from him and it was split in half. All he had was a couple of scratches on his face. Those little miracles happen just because they had helmet on and they understand it’s importance.”
Besides the bicycle helmets, kids also were able to pick up other safety gear like reflectors and had a chance to win 1 of 15 new bicycles they were giving away during a drawing.