Residents in Wapakoneta were able to indulge their sweet tooth on Saturday.
A "Chocolate Walk" event was held Saturday from 12 PM - 5 PM. Wapakoneta residents started the event by visiting Family Life Center or Casa Chic, where they received their items for the event.
In each item bag was a container for chocolates, as well as a map that leads residents to their next destination.
Each destination was a Wapakoneta local businesses, allowing participants to enter stores, learn more about them, and get a piece of chocolate in the process.
All funds will go towards the Family Life Center of Wapakoneta, an organization that educates and supports families in the community.