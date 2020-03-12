Guidance concerning COVID-19
The health and well-being of everyone is the highest priority for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. We are following the directives of local, state and federal health authorities in establishing health and safety precautions throughout the archdiocese.
- Catholics in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati are dispensed from their Sunday Mass obligation through the weekend of March 28-29.
- Masses may be celebrated as currently scheduled with the following restrictions:
- No holding hands during the Our Father
- Suspension of exchange of a sign of peace
- No reception of Holy Communion from the chalice
- No reception of Holy Communion on the tongue
- Holy water fonts in the church should be drained.
- Unconsecrated bread and wine for Mass should be kept out of public areas.
Our current general precautions should continue to be followed, specifically:
- Those who are sick, experiencing symptoms of illness, or are at risk should be strongly encouraged to not attend Mass and, out of charity to their brothers and sisters in Christ, remain at home.
- Priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion should practice good hygiene, washing their hands thoroughly before Mass begins and, if possible, using an alcohol-based anti-bacterial solution discreetly before and after distributing Holy Communion.
Catholics who are not able to attend Sunday Mass can watch online. The archdiocesan website, www.catholiccincinnati.org, will be live-streaming Mass from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains Saturday at 4:30 and Sunday at 8:30, 11:00 and 6:00 p.m.
A list of frequently asked questions are on our website: http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/worship-in-a-time-of-public-health-concern-coronavirus/
