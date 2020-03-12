Schools Closing at Direction of Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine
This afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced school closures in Ohio for all schools beginning at the end of the day on Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3, 2020. Out of concern for the common good and physical well-being of the people, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Department of Schools will be closing in cooperation with the governor’s direction. All school related meetings and activities will also be cancelled. Schools were recommended to have an academic plan for all students if at all possible.
Questions can be directed to respective schools for further information.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 450,000 Catholics, and has the sixth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with more than 40,000 students. The 19-county territory includes 211 parishes and 111 Catholic primary and secondary schools.