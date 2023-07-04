Community make 73rd St. Joe's Festival a success

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The St. Joe’s Parish in Wapakoneta continues to bring people together for their annual fundraiser. Their 4th of July festival has been going on for 73 years and residents and former residents plan their vacations to come back and be part of the fun. This year they hosted a car show, had live music throughout the day, and had a variety of games and activities for kids and adults. When the event started back in the 1950’s, they had more than the members of the parish on their mind, they wanted to get the whole community involved. Thanks to that support the catholic church can continue their work of giving back.
“Everything that we raise stays right here in our community,” says Tom Vehorn, St. Joe’s Festival Committee. “We use it for the different missions that we have at our parish. You know, the upkeep for the parish. As anything goes, the costs have been going up, so is everything you do. We want to keep our buildings in the best shape as we can possibly can, we want to do everything we can for our different missions that we have going.”
The festival wrapped up with the big fireworks show and various drawings for cash prizes totaling $65,000.