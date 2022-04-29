Wapakoneta will soon be the home of a Learjet 28 exhibit.
Construction on exhibit grounds for the plane has begun in the southwest lawn of the Armstrong Air & Space Museum Grounds. The Learjet 28 will be set up almost parallel to the F5D Skylancer display.
The project is expected to take a month to complete. The plane is currently located at the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville, and will be moved to the Armstrong museum once construction of the concrete path is complete.
"We have a wonderful partnership there with the airport authority and the county commissioners to work it out so it can be there," said Dante Centuori, Executive Director of the Armstrong Museum. "When we are ready we are going to move it over. We got the construction started... in a month or so, the concrete path should be ready. Then we will start the process of actually transporting the plane, over to its permanent home in front of the Armstrong Air & Space Museum."
The aircraft will be partly disassembled before its makes it 12.5 miles trip to the museum grounds.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony for the exhibit is currently planned for the museum's 50th anniversary on July 20th of this year.
