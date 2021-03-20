A Cridersville Boy Scout troop invited the community out for a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning.
Troop #162 set up their pancake operation at Steve Myers Services and got to work. People were welcome to dine inside, or could choose to pick up their food drive-through style. Last year’s pancake breakfast was canceled because of COVID, so the scouts are eager to be back out and raising money for their troop.
Austin Greer, the senior patrol leader in the troop says, “Knowing that things are starting to open back up and we can start doing things and start to be back to normal and get back as soon as we can, It’s great to see that the community will still come together and still support us and come eat pancakes.”
The Scout says the money will be used for camping trips, and summer camp this year. He says they’re still waiting for the OK to proceed with those plans.