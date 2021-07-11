Ending a busy weekend filled with events in Cridersville, the historical society museum held an open house.
To celebrate the village of Criderville’s 150th (+1) anniversary, the historical society invited the community out to discover the history behind their home.
The Little Hog Creek Dulcimer's were there plucking at their strings, and the museum was featuring an array of interesting stories on how Cridersville was founded.
Greg Myers, the president of the Cridersville historical society says it's important to remember the people who came before us and that every community has an interesting history.
He says, “I think it’s important to understand that times change, the way we live changes, what we know changes. We learn, and the only way to be able to move forward into the future is to have that understanding of the past.”
The museum was also selling merchandise for the anniversary event. from tee shirts and coffee mugs, and even pieces of wood from the historical cabin in the village. To find out more or to buy merchandise, you can find them on Facebook